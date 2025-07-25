Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden takes 'notable step forward' in training camp
If Los Angeles Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden wants to see the field during his rookie campaign, he's got to show he can block.
A fifth-round pick of the Chargers in April, we've already seen that the rookie has the chops to be an impact pass-catcher, but the jury is still out on his blocking.
Gadsden already faces an uphill climb for playing time with Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly ahead of him, but being a liability as a blocker will only hurt his cause further.
Thankfully, it appears Gadsden is making strides in that area. According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, the rookie had a highlight block on Thursday that showed progress.
"Tight end Oronde Gadsden had a really encouraging block in the nine-on-seven period, sealing off the right edge on an outside run that cleared a big hole for Hines," Popper wrote.
Popper also added that Gadsden "had a third-down conversion reception from Herbert on an out route," so he did his typical flashing as a pass-catcher as well.
"Gadsden has proven at this point that he can be an impactful pass catcher at this level," Popper said. "What he shows as a blocker will dictate how much he plays this season. The block on the edge in the nine-on-seven period was a notable step forward."
Gadsden has garnered significant hype throughout the offseason, including from his coaches, who have noted his impressive work ethic.
"He moved out here a week before he had to be here," Chargers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said last month. "He's here in the mornings walking through when it's the haze of the morning out there. He's a really impressive learner."
"He's shown up and been what we thought, and with the personality that we thought, which is a real competitor and a real football player. That's what we've been getting. Thrilled," head coach Jim Harbaugh said.
It's pretty clear Gadsden has both the talent and the work ethic to be successful in the NFL.
If he can just improve his blocking and put it all together, he could make a major impact in Los Angeles for years to come.
