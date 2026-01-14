'Treadmill' Chargers locked into familiar pick in 2026 NFL Draft
After last Sunday night's ugly loss in Foxboro, it's difficult for Los Angeles Chargers to be optimistic about ... well, anything.
Justin Herbert can't win in the playoffs. Greg Roman has been fired, leaving a hole at offensive coordinator. The Chargers need help - or maybe just health - along the offensive line, and a receiver who can stretch the field deep.
The over-arching problem: The Bolts are seemingly trapped in the NFL's Purgatory. They're not good enough to win a division title or even a playoff game, but not bad enough to land a high draft pick. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team is on the treadmill to nowhere, because 11-win seasons harpooned by first-round playoff losses is a recipe for disaster.
As bad as the offense looked against the Patriots - and in the playoffs the last two seasons, to be fair - there is a sliver lining if you squint really hard to see it. Roman is gone, perhaps ushering in a 21st Century offensive scheme for Herbert. And with the loss to New England, the Chargers improved their position in the NFL Draft.
At the April 23 draff in Pittsburgh, the Chargers will have the 22nd overall pick.
They say the definition of insanity is repeating the same mistake: The Chargers first-round pick in 2025 was running back Omarion Hampton, selected in the same 22nd slot.
Says NFL.com of their needs: "Reinforcements are needed in the trenches -- on both sides of the ball -- for a squad that prides itself on winning at the line of scrimmage."
Los Angeles Chargers 2026 Draft Picks
1st round
2nd round
3rd round
4th round
5th round - No pick, Traded to the Baltimore Ravens for Odafe Oweh.
6th round
7th round: No pick, traded to the Tennessee Titans for Elijah Molden.
