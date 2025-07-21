Chargers legend Philip Rivers delivers huge emotional announcement
Philip Rivers is one of the greatest players in Los Angeles Chargers history, and no one would debate that. He spent 16 years with the Chargers between 2004 and 2019, making eight Pro Bowl appearance while leading the Bolts to the playoffs six different times.
No, Rivers was never able to get the Chargers to a Super Bowl, but he was consistently an elite quarterback throughout his time with the franchise, and the vast majority of Bolts fans will remember him fondly.
Well, now, the 43-year-old has revealed a major announcement: he is officially retiring with the Chargers, ending it where it all began.
"I'm Philip Rivers, quarterback, and I'm retiring as a Charger," Rivers said in a video posted to the Chargers' X account.
The North Carolina State product was originally selected by the New York Giants with the fourth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, but was famously traded to the Bolts in a deal that sent Eli Manning — whom the Chargers took No. 1 overall — back to the Giants.
"It's really, in the past handful of years, been my desire [to retire] as a Charger. It was more so the timing," Rivers said. "Gratitude is the first thing that comes to mind. Just thankful. Thankful for my time there as a Charger. "Sixteen years … a lot of my adult life was there in that organization and around all those people and teammates. I'm overwhelmingly thankful more than anything."
Rivers completed his Chargers career with 59,271 yards, 397 touchdowns and 198 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his throws and posting a passer rating of 95.1. He leads all Bolts quarterbacks in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and pass attempts.
The Decatur, Al. native then spent one year with Indianapolis Colts in 2020 to conclude his NFL tenure.
