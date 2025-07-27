Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are set when it comes to their starting quarterback, as Justin Herbert is clearly the long-term answer there (regardless of how some may feel).
But is it possible the Chargers could still make a quarterback trade? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks so, naming backup signal-caller Taylor Heinicke as one of the top quarterbacks that could be dealt before the regular season begins.
"While [Kirk] Cousins may not be a top trade target until later in the year, Taylor Heinicke is a high-end backup teams should call about now," Knox wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers won't be inclined to part with Justin Herbert's understudy for cheap — Heinicke is fully capable of steering the offense for a week or two if needed — but he could become available."
Heinicke made four appearances for Los Angeles last year, throwing a grand total of five passes. However, he has plenty of experience from his previous stops, having started a grand total of 29 games since entering the NFL in 2017.
Knox name the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints as potential trade destinations for Heinicke, going as far to say that the 32-year-old could possibly win the starting job with either of those two teams.
While Heinicke obviously wouldn't be anyone's first choice, he has at least proven that he can be serviceable, having tossed 39 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions throughout his career.
Perhaps the Chargers can persuade some team into surrendering a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for Heinicke.
