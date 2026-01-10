2 Chargers still around from last playoff win will play key role vs. Patriots

Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh were both still in college and the Chargers had been in Los Angeles for only two years. That's how long ago it was - Jan. 6, 2019 - that the Bolts last won a playoff game.

When the Chargers take on the No. 2-seed New England Patriots Sunday night in Foxboro, they'll try to break a seven-year streak without a win in the playoffs. They've lost their last three - all in the Wild Card round - and haven't won a postseason game since beating the Baltimore Ravens after the 2018 season.

At that time, Herbert was a quarterback prospect at Oregon and Harbaugh was coaching the University of Michigan. Both will have a big say in Sunday night's game. As will two Chargers who remarkably played in that win over the Ravens: receiver Keenan Allen and safety Derwin James.

Allen was in second season; James a rookie.

The Chargers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. Despite being a more veteran team, they were also predicted to lose to the Ravens in the 2019 Wild Card game in Baltimore.

The Bolts, coached then by Anthony Lynn, jumped to a 23-3 lead over the Ravens and a mistake-prone rookie quarterback named Lamar Jackson. Philip Rivers was the Chargers' quarterback, completing passes to future Hall-of-Fame tight end Antonio Gates and Allen (four catches for 37 yards). Their only touchdown was scored by running back Melvin Gordon, whose 1-yard run made it 20-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Michael Badgley kicked five field goals for the Chargers while the defense pressured Jackson into a comedy of errors. He fumbled three times, threw an interception and was sacked seven times, including two by Melvin Ingram.

The Chargers haven't won two playoff games in a season since 2007.

