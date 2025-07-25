Chargers defender admits the team is brutally lying about his height
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still is apparently an extreme example of why you can't trust roster details when it comes to determining the heights of professional athletes.
During training camp, Chargers players were asked if men lie about their height (an age old topic), and while many different answers were given, Still's reply was particularly interesting.
"The roster says I'm like 6-foot-2, but like real life, probably like 5-foot-11," Still said.
RELATED: Chargers reveal potentially concerning injury update on fan favorite RB
So basically, the Chargers are adding a whole three inches to Still's height. That is a pretty major discrepancy, but it apparently has not stopped Still from developing into a potential breakout star.
Los Angeles took Still in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and during his rookie campaign, Still played in 14 games and registered 62 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and a defensive touchdown. He also registered a very impressive 74.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
RELATED: NFL insider drops major Keenan Allen update for hopeful Chargers fans
The University of Maryland will now have a much bigger responsibility heading into 2025, as the Chargers watched Kristian Fulton walk in free agency, and they have also opted not to bring Asante Samuel Jr. back. That makes Still an unquestioned starter alongside veteran addition Donte Jackson, so it will certainly be interesting to see how the 23-year-old performs in Year 2.
Last season, the Chargers ranked seventh in the league in pass defense, and Still definitely made some significant contributions in that category. But will he take his game to the next level this fall? We are about to find out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops update on potential Mike Williams replacement
Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes some national heat as training camp starts
Chargers rookie's training camp highlight has fans thinking about a major breakout
Chargers rookie enjoys bounce back practice, picks off Justin Herbert
Chargers' unexpected rookie WR working with first-team offense