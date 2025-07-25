Najee Harris makes first appearance at Chargers training camp since eye injury
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was seen for the first time at training camp late this week after the eye injury he suffered during a fireworks incident earlier this month.
Harris showed up to the practice session with media onlookers wearing a hoodie and sunglasses. The veteran observed his fellow running backs putting in work, including getting a close look at first-round pick Omarion Hampton.
For now, Harris remains on the NFI after suffering what was described as a “superficial” eye injury. After that report, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hinted that Harris could miss the entirety of training camp.
With Harris sidelined and undrafted fan favorite Raheim Sanders dealing with an injury, the Chargers signed veteran Nyheim Hines to get snaps alongside the likes of Hassan Haskins behind Hampton.
The Chargers originally signed Harris to be the lead back capable of rotating work with Hampton next season. That could still be on the table, but the veteran missing a big chunk of camp, if not all, makes things a little murky.
ESPN’s Kris Rhim captured the footage of Harris at the practice:
