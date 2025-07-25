Omarion Hampton destroys sled, proving Justin Herbert will be protected in pass game
The focal point of the Los Angeles Chargers' start to training camp has been about what the offense will look like this upcoming season.
Quarterback Justin Herbert had a very good season last year, up until the wild card game against the Houston Texans that won't be talked about ever again. However, there were some major issues with the pass protection last season.
According to StatMuse, Herbert was the seventh most sacked quarterback in the league last season, as he was sacked 41 times.
If your franchise quarterback is being sacked 41 times in one season, then he won't be your franchise quarterback for long. But the Chargers may have a hero on their hands this upcoming season in rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
The Chargers' rookie gave fans a sigh of relief after decimating a sled during a drill. The video proves that Herbert will have someone protecting his blindside in the backfield if someone gets by the revamped offensive line.
Even with the protection of Hampton, the Chargers should expect great things from an offensive line that has Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater, and Mekii Becton.
Hampton may also have been making a statement as Najee Harris made his training camp debut. A friendly competition between the two could lead to an explosive backfield this fall.
