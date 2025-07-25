Former Chargers wide receiver signs with NFC contender
Los Angeles Chargers fans are itching for their team to sign a wide receiver to bolster their aerial attack, especially in the wake of Mike Williams' retirement. However, the Chargers seem to be dragging their feet, much like they have all offseason.
And now, a former Los Angeles receiver has signed with another squad, as DJ Chark has joined the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year contract, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Chark played seven games with the Chargers last year, logging four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Obviously, he did not get much of a shot in LA, and the Bolts clearly had zero interest in a reunion with him.
The 28-year-old actually used to be one of the top up and coming receivers in the NFL. Back with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Chark hauled in 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. At the time, Chark appeared to be an ascending young player, but since then, things have unraveled for the LSU product.
Chark has failed to reach 1,000 yards since that campaign, topping out at 706 yards the following year. Since then, he has crested 500 yards twice, doing so in back-to-back years with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers in 2022 and 2023.
As much as the Chargers need help at the wide receiver position, Chark almost certainly wasn't there answer for them. They are actually better off giving targets to rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith in an auxiliary role rather than attempting to work Chark back into the mix.
Now Keenan Allen, on the other hand...
