Chargers host free agents on workouts, sign WR before training camp practice
The Los Angeles Chargers got busy in free agency before practice to end the week, signing wideout JaQuae Jackson.
Jackson was one of three wide receivers the Chargers hosted on a workout Friday. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Chargers also hosted Cade Johnson and Ja'seem Reed.
In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived offensive lineman Elijah Elliss.
Jackson, an undrafted free agent in 2024, spent last season on injured reserve with the New England Patriots. Before that, he had a big touchdown reception in an early preseason game with the Patriots, showing some promise.
A 6’1” weapon with good speed, Jackson gets a chance to work with a good quarterback room in an offense that could use some help at his position.
The Chargers have had names like Jalen Reagor miss practice this week and hyped undrafted name Luke Grimm has had a minor nagging injury, too. All that, of course, before going up the depth chart and mentioning the retirement of Mike Williams.
Given Jim Harbaugh’s well-known willingness to give the best players roster spots regardless of draft status, they clearly remain a top destination and will continue to have options open to them.
