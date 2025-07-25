Pat McAfee raves about Chargers' potential heading into 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers have high expectations as the team enters its second season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has found success in every stop along his coaching journey, and in his first season in Los Angeles, he led the team to the playoffs.
However, just getting to the postseason is no longer the goal; the Chargers have visions of an AFC Championship appearance dancing in their head.
On Wednesday, the gang on "The Pat McAfee Show" brought up the 2025 Chargers, and the crew on the "progrum" had nothing but nice things to say about the squad.
The crew talked about the early reports of Quentin Johnston and Justin Herbert having a strong connection during camp.
There's no time like the present for Johnston to have his breakout season, then right now. The 2023 first-round pick has received a lot of negative talk due to having a little bit of a drop issue in his first two seasons in the league.
However, waiting for that issue to solve itself can no longer be the case for Johnston. The Chargers need a deep threat presence in the passing game, and they are expecting Johnston to be the answer for that. This is a big season for not only the Chargers but also Johnston's future with the franchise.
