Chargers return to San Diego for first padded practice of training camp

The Los Angeles Chargers have returned to their old stomping grounds in San Diego for day five of training camp.

The uniforms and helmets of Chargers quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert at the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and practice facility at The Bolt.
The uniforms and helmets of Chargers quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert at the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and practice facility at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's fitting that the team returns to San Diego just one day after former quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement as a member of the franchise.

It's fitting that the team returns to San Diego just one day after former quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement as a member of the franchise.

A return to their old home may feel like a homecoming, but the players may be a little sore as the team is expected to have its first padded practice on Tuesday.

The Chargers are getting a jump on the padded portion of practice because they will be opening the preseason slate of the season in the NFL when they meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game at the end of July.

A return to San Diego has to feel pretty good for members of the fanbase that are still cheering for the team.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned earlier this summer that he would love to continue taking training camp on the road. Harbaugh even mentioned a stop in Fresno, California, could happen in the future.

Harbaugh wants to expand the Chargers' fingerprints in California; however, it can't be understated how important this franchise used to be for San Diego.

Los Angeles Charger
Los Angeles Chargers helmets at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

