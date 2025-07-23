Chargers hold epic practice on U.S. Navy aircraft carrier during training camp
In less than two weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers will play their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
Now, most might not be expecting a crisp game, as expectations of seeing starters play shouldn't be anything someone is looking for. However, head coach Jim Harbaugh will be treating this game like a regular-season game.
RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes some national heat as training camp starts
It didn't take long for Chargers fans to understand that Harbaugh is one of the most tense people on the sidelines during a game. The guy loves football, and it was apparent after he went viral staring at quarterback Justin Herbert while making throws at camp in a short clip.
However, the Chargers head coach also knows what it means to build great team chemistry. On Tuesday, the team got the chance to do something extremely cool.
Harbaugh has been wanting to take the show on the road, and he got just the chance as the Chargers got the opportunity to visit a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
In what looked like an incredible moment, Chargers players and coaches got to visit some of the bravest people in the country when they stepped on that aircraft carrier. This will be a special moment that everyone involved will keep with them for the rest of their lives.
