Los Angeles Chargers 'shocking' cut candidate isn't a surprise
The Los Angeles Chargers are making their way through training camp as they prepare for the 2025 season.
It’s their second year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is putting his stamp on the franchise. This offseason, Los Angeles added two new running backs while also picking up a massive guard in Mekhi Becton.
RELATED: Quentin Johnston silencing doubters at Chargers training camp in a hurry
These moves signify that Harbaugh wants to focus even more on the ground game. It could also spell bad news for a veteran starter.
According to Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante, Becton’s arrival could be the end of the line for Trey Pipkins III. Despite his experience and versatility, Pipkins was named a “shocking” cut candidate.
”His starting experience and tackle-guard versatility should help, but Pipkins also has a hefty price tag for a backup. The Chargers could save over $6.7 million by releasing him. If they’re feeling frisky and want to make a big splash before the regular season, letting Pipkins walk could be a way for them to free up cap space.” — Infante, Pro Football Network
The only issue with Infante’s selection is that Pipkins wouldn’t be a shocking release. He spent much of the 2024 offseason on the bubble and with Becton, his salary becomes hard to justify.
It would be nice to have his experience on the bench, but it’s still not going to surprise anyone if the Chargers move on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could opt to sign 6-time Pro Bowler after Mike Williams curveball
Chargers' Justin Herbert hit with one-liner that is shockingly disrespectful
Chargers get good news on two returning players for training camp
Chargers WR who was previously cut candidate now given major role
Cam Newton offers incredibly confusing take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
Chargers get another free-agent TE option after Seahawks' surprise release