JJ Watt takes hilarious shot at Philip Rivers after retirement announcement
The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase had an emotional goodbye on Monday when Philip Rivers announced he was officially retiring from the NFL as a member of the Chargers.
Rivers is without question the greatest quarterback to suit up for the franchise, and it's only fitting that he retires with the team he spent the majority of his career with.
When it was announced that Rivers was hanging up the cleats, the NFL world took to social media to praise the multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback. However, one former foe of Rivers, JJ Watt, had to take one hilarious dig at the quarterback.
Watt responded, "Wish it took you as long to read a blitz as it did to announce your retirement," on the Chargers X account video of Rivers sharing his retirement news.
It wasn't necessarily a dig, but more of a respect thing between two of the greatest ever to play the game.
Rivers led one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history. Along with LaDanian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates, the Chargers were virtually unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, every other aspect of those teams needed some major work.
Still, Rivers' time with the franchise will always be looked at fondly.
