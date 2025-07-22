Jim Harbaugh drops weird, sudden injury news on Chargers' unpaid star
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is still inexplicably without a new contract as the Chargers have opened training camp, and not surprisingly, he has not been on the field.
Initially, offensive coordinator Greg Roman simply said Slater needed some "rest," but now, head coach Jim Harbaugh is saying that the two-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a "minor" injury and that there is not timetable for his return.
That's kind of weird. If it's not a severe issue, why is there no general timeline? And does this have anything to do with Slater potentially holding out until he gets his deal?
Slater became eligible for a contract extension last offseason, but the Chargers have obviously been moving very slowly. It isn't too surprising given the relatively frugal nature of general manager Joe Hortiz, but we are talking about a franchise left tackle here.
Surely, Justin Herbert wants Slater in pads for camp and, most importantly, for Week 1 of the regular season, but if Los Angeles is unable to come to terms with the 26-year-old sometime soon, it could create quite a problem for the Bolts.
The Chargers originally selected Slater with the 13th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has lived up to his expectations and then some, establishing himself as one of the best tackles in football. In fact, a legitimate argument can be made that the Northwestern product is a bit underrated.
Regardless, we'll see if LA is able to reach an agreement with Slater soon, and hopefully, we will get more of an update on Slater's health.
