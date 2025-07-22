Jim Harbaugh’s Najee Harris injury update casts intrigue over Chargers training camp
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was front and center with the media on Tuesday once the team arrived in San Diego for training camp practices.
One of the main topics of discussion, of course, was the injury to veteran running back Najee Harris, who suffered an eye wound during a fireworks accident a few weeks prior to camp.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, while Harris is working hard on getting back on the field, there’s no guarantee that the veteran will partake in training camp.
That’s a stark turn on the Harris outlook after his agent labekled the eye injury as “superficial” and seemed to suggest training camp was a non-issue.
This might also help to explain why the Chargers felt the need to sign Nyheim Hines in free agency, as it was originally thought that the injury to running back Raheim Sanders was the main reason there.
But with Harris’ status in question and Sanders hurt, the Chargers needed more players to soak up snaps in the heat and preseason so that first-round pick Omarion Hampton can remain fresh for his debut season.
As for Harris, he was supposed to be the one-two punch complement alongside Hampton. Right now, his lack of getting on the field with his new playbook and team throws that into question, too.
