Chiefs' Andy Reid Gives Taylor Swift the Ultimate Compliment at NFL Combine
Andy Reid has nothing but praise for Taylor Swift.
On Wednesday, Reid sat down with PFT Live's Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his Kansas City Chiefs. It was inevitable that Swift would come up in the conversation, and when she did, Reid gushed about the global megastar who happens to be dating Travis Kelce.
"She's a good girl," Reid said. "She handles that whole thing the right way. That's a tough deal. She does a great job with handling it. [Kelce] I think does a great job of handling it. She's part of the team. Like the other girlfriends and wives, they're part of it."
"She's part of the team" is a great line from Reid.
Swift began showing up at Chiefs games early during the 2023 season, confirming her relationship with Kelce. She was in attendance when Kansas City won Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers, and was along on the team's journey to Super Bowl LIX as well.
Based on what Reid and other members of the Chiefs have said, Swift is a valued member of the Chiefs community.