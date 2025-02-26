Travis Kelce Admits He Listens to Taylor Swift Songs to Cope With Super Bowl Loss
Travis Kelce still remembers the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles all too well.
Weeks after the disappointing 40–22 blowout defeat, the Chiefs star opened up about how he was dealing with the fallout of the Super Bowl having squandered his chance to clinch the historic three-peat.
Kelce put up a surprising dud in the Super Bowl, getting shut out in the first half and finishing with just four catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns. In the wake of the Chiefs’ loss and amid swirling retirement rumors, the 35-year-old talked to his brother Jason about what kind of music he listens to when he’s depressed.
“Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first,” Kelce said on a new episode of New Heights. “I listen to music that is very telling of my mood. I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything.”
“And how the Eagles broke my heart,” Kelce jokingly added.
There’s no shortage of sad songs in Swift’s discography to help the 35-year-old get over a truly humiliating game, from “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” to “Champagne Problems” to “Death By a Thousand Cuts.”
And who knows, maybe the Eras Tour pop star will release something special later this year to mend Kelce’s broken heart—as well as get him fired up for another NFL season.