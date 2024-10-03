Rashee Rice Officially Lands on Chiefs IR Due to Knee Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are still awaiting a more definitive update on Rashee Rice's knee injury amid concerns over a possible season-ending torn ACL.
Rice went down early into the Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers after Patrick Mahomes crashed into his knee while attempting to make a tackle following a turnover. Rice was carted off the field and did not return.
The Chiefs officially placed Rice on IR on Thursday, though they're awaiting further tests on his knee in order to determine the severity of the knee injury. Until the swelling in his knee dissipates, Kansas City can't officially determine whether his ACL is intact.
Rice landing on IR means he'll be forced to miss a minimum of four games. Thus, he'd first be eligible to return in Week 10 when the team hosts the Denver Broncos on Nov. 10.
Andy Reid told reporters that Rice will undergo further testing and expects to be able to offer a more distinct update on the situation next week.
Rice, 24, had been Mahomes's go-to target throughout the first three games of the season. The star wideout had amassed 24 catches on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns, building off a stellar rookie season in 2023.