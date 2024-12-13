Hollywood Brown One Step Closer to Chiefs Return After Positive Injury Update
Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could soon be back in action, per a report from NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport.
Brown, who required surgery after injuring his sternoclavicular joint on the first play of the preseason, has been officially cleared to practice, Rapoport said Thursday. After that, it shouldn't be long before he's catching touchdowns.
The WR's window to practice should open either Friday or Monday, and Rapoport notes that the team "will be cautious" in folding the 27-year-old back in. His return bodes well for KC, who has had a rough go on wide receiver front without standout Rashee Rice (knee).
On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Brown was "getting close” in his rehab. “He’s champing at the bit to get back out there, but he’s got to visit with the doctor to make sure he gets clearance there," Reid explained.
This is Brown's first year with Kansas City, who acquired him during the offseason on a one-year deal. If and when he does take the field, it will be his 2024 debut.
While it very likely will not happen this week, when KC tackles the Cleveland Browns in Ohio, a potential return on Christmas Day is feeling more and more possible.