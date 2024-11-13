How the Chiefs Pulled Off Their Game-Winning Field Goal Block
There was plenty to take in over the NFL Week 10 action.
While the playoff picture is becoming both more chaotic and increasingly clear, the plays being made and being left on the field are far more important.
In Kansas City, the Chiefs ran their record to 9–0 with the help of one of the most unlikely game-winning plays you’ll ever see. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers maintained control of the AFC North with a new face making a huge play. And finally, the San Francisco 49ers won in Tampa Bay thanks to Brock Purdy making an obscene throw for a fourth-quarter lead.
But we start at Arrowhead Stadium for this week’s film study, where the Chiefs pulled the ultimate miracle.
Chiefs stay unbeaten on do-or-die field goal block
For all the world, it appeared the Chiefs were finally going to lose. Riding a 14-game winning streak dating back to last season, Kansas City was facing certain defeat.
Trailing 16–14 with one second remaining, the Denver Broncos lined up for a 35-yard field goal for kicker Wil Lutz. The Chiefs hadn’t blocked a kick of any kind this season, with their last one coming on an extra point in Super Bowl LVIII via linebacker Leo Chenal.
Here, Denver is in its standard field goal protection with the ball placed on the right hashmark, while Kansas City overloaded the left side in an effort to break through at the proper angle.
On the snap, note the left side of Denver’s line. The Broncos set up wide on the left side to account for Chiefs safety Justin Reid (No. 20) coming off the edge. With Denver tackle Matt Peart (No. 79) having to extend wide, it allowed linebacker Jack Cochrane (No. 43) to get vertical in his gap. Next to him was Chenal (No. 54), who ran lineman Alex Forsyth (No. 54) over with a bull rush.
Finally, note defensive end George Karlaftis (No. 56), who was lined up to the left of Chenal. Karlaftis uses a swim move to clear tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 69). The result was immediate pressure from three defenders on the left side, caving in Denver’s front.
The outcome was Chenal getting a hand on the ball and deflecting Lutz’s kick, ending Denver’s upset bid while extending Kansas City’s unbeaten streak to 15 games.
Brock Purdy hit right note with dime to George Kittle
For a while, the debate raged as to whether Purdy was a quality quarterback or merely a product of coach Kyle Shanahan’s system. If this trying, injury-plagued season in San Francisco has proven anything, it’s how legitimate Purdy is.
On Sunday, Purdy finally had a full complement of talent around him, save for Brandon Aiyuk, who is out for the year with a torn ACL. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and the Niners were down 17–13 halfway through the fourth quarter and facing second-and-10 at the Tampa Bay 11-yard line.
On the play, San Francisco lined up in a 2x2 set within a condensed formation, with running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 23) lined up to the left of Purdy. Deebo Samuel (No. 1) and Kittle (No. 85) were also split out to the left side. The Buccaneers matched with their nickel personnel while showing a pre-snap zone look.
After the snap, the Buccaneers dropped 271-pound linebacker Anthony Nelson (No. 98) into space as they brought a simulated pressure with linebacker K.J. Britt (No. 52). Meanwhile, the rest of the defense played a Cover 3 look, trying to keep everything underneath.
Offensively, Kittle and Samuel ran a two-man on the left side of the formation. Samuel took an inside release and went across the field on a shallow drag, while Kittle broke toward the corner before working his way back to the middle once Purdy began scrambling to buy time.
Once Purdy broke to his left, though, Kittle turned and ran. Incredibly, Purdy then flipped his hips on the run, under duress, and threw the ball perfectly to the back pylon.
Look at where Kittle was when Purdy threw the ball. With elite anticipation and precision, the throw ultimately ended up in the perfect place. It’s the kind of ball an All-Pro unleashes.
Mike Williams made presence felt in Pittsburgh to win Steelers debut
If there’s one thing Russell Wilson has always done well, it’s throw the deep ball. And if Mike Williams has a singular talent, it’s to snap to the ball after tracking the bomb.
On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, both Wilson and Williams showed why this new-fangled combo might work well. Trailing 27–21 with 2:27 remaining, the Steelers had third-and-9 on the Washington 32-yard line. Pittsburgh presented a 3x1 look with Williams (No. 18) isolated on the back side. The Commanders showed blitz with a two-high shell look.
On the snap, Washington coach Dan Quinn got nasty. The Commanders brought five but rotated safety Percy Butler (No. 35) down into man coverage, covering running back Jaylen Warren (No. 30) on his route. Suddenly, it was man-to-man across the board with a single-high look.
To Wilson’s credit, he realized it immediately. A 13-year veteran, Wilson hit his back foot and launched for Williams, who was one-on-one with corner Benjamin St-Juste (No. 25). St-Juste looked to be expecting a route to break at the first-down marker, as he set up even with the sticks. Instead, Williams ran by him, easily gaining a step down the sideline.
Check out where Williams was when Wilson released the ball. The pressure was there, but Wilson trusted his fellow veteran to make the adjustment, and Williams did exactly that on the over-the-shoulder grab.
For Pittsburgh, the play resulted in the winning score, helping the Steelers stay atop the AFC North with a 7–2 record.