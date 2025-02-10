Chiefs' Big-Name Players Set to Hit NFL Free Agency After Super Bowl LIX Defeat
The Kansas City Chiefs were thwarted in their efforts of winning a third straight Super Bowl after being bested by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 40–22.
Now, it's back to the drawing boards in Kansas City as the team aims to recalibrate and begin its run for a championship anew in 2025. As is the case after any season, there will be some roster turnover for the Chiefs. This year's crop of impending free agents include some big names, and Kansas City has just $11.5 million in cap space to work with. Thus, it's practically a forgone conclusion that several of the team's free agents won't be back next season.
Let's take a look at what standout Chiefs players will be hitting the open market this offseason.
Chiefs' Free Agents After Super Bowl LIX
Offense:
G Trey Smith, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Marquise Brown, RB Kareem Hunt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT D.J. Humphries, WR Justin Watson, WR Mecole Hardman, QB Carson Wentz
Defense:
LB Nick Bolton, S Justin Reid, DE Tershawn Warton, OLB Josh Uche, DT Derrick Nnadi, DE Charles Omenihu
With five wide receivers potentially reaching free agency, the Chiefs will certainly need to address the position during the offseason. Their defensive line also figures to look plenty different in 2025, with multiple potential departures looming.
The Chiefs' consistent success can be partially credited to their ability to construct a winning roster year in and year out, and it seems the front office will have its work cut out for them this offseason in order to keep the team's status as contenders in 2025.