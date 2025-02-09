Chiefs Booed Mercilessly While Taking the Field at Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs got a rude welcome to Super Bowl LIX.
As two-time defending champions took the field before the game, the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans booed them mercilessly.
It's possible people are just tired of Patrick Mahomes & Co. at this point. They've won back-to-back Super Bowls and have played in five of the last six editions of the big game. As Rob Gronkowski said earlier Sunday, many fans don't like the Chiefs because they win.
The Chiefs and Eagles are facing off in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which Kansas City won 38-35 in a tight duel. The teams both have retained a lot of players from that game two years ago, and that should lead to an even more passionate showdown.
It's certainly appears the majority of the early crowd at the Superdome is rooting against the Chiefs completing the three-peat.