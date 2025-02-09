Rob Gronkowski Breaks Down Real Reason Why 'No One' Likes the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have effectively become the villains of the NFL, and are widely one of the most disliked teams in the league at the moment. The Chiefs frequently inspire memes that no one outside of Missouri is rooting for them ahead of games, and get the most criticism when a controversial call goes their way.
Former tight end Rob Gronkowski is familiar with playing for a team that's widely disliked from his days playing for the New England Patriots dynasty. He boils that fury toward the Chiefs and to his old Patriots teams down to one primary reason—they are always winning.
"Now the Kansas City Chiefs are in that situation where no one likes them because they're winning every single year, every single week," Gronkowski said on Fox before the game.
As they've racked up playoff berths, wins and Super Bowl trophies, many fans outside of Chiefs Kingdom have grown tired of seeing them constantly win. After all, the Chiefs have represented the AFC in each of the last three Super Bowls, and five out of the last six. This not only means there's a lack of parody, but that the Chiefs frequently beat other teams fans are rooting for.
The irony is that Gronkowski believes that people disliking the Chiefs actually benefits them and keeps motivating them to win.
"What happens when you're not liked and you're hated as a football team? Well it motivates you and makes you want to smash people more out on that football field," Gronkowski continued. "It also brings you closer together as a football team. And when it brings you closer together as a football team, you're more dangerous and you're harder to beat."
The Chiefs will try to turn that hatred into their third straight Super Bowl win on Sunday.