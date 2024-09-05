Chiefs' Chris Jones Explains How He's Been 'Very Spoiled' Since Entering the NFL
Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones has had it pretty good since entering the NFL in 2016.
Jones has been a part of each of the franchise's three Super Bowl titles since arriving in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are once again favorites entering 2024 as they try to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
Jones was asked about what life is like playing for the Chiefs this week ahead of Thursday's Week 1 tilt with the Baltimore Ravens, and he responded in hilarious fashion.
"Thanks to you, you laid a great foundation," Jones said to former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. "You know, a remarkable situation. ...I've been very spoiled since I've been here in the league. Alex Smith. Patrick Mahomes, always made the playoffs, never had a losing record. Everybody's talking about their ups and downs and what they've been through. I haven't been through nothing but the playoffs! Life has been pretty good.
Jones still remains one of the league's most formidable interior defensive linemen as he enters his 30s, and he's grown to have more of an appreciation for the successes the team has had over the course of his career.
"Over time you start to appreciate the smaller things, man," Jones added. "How hard it is to get [to a Super Bowl] and continue to get there...the consistency it takes to get there. Coming into this offseason not even knowing if I was going to be here, but still trying to lay a foundation of building around this team. I'm super excited to be back."
Jones and the Chiefs begin their two-time title defense on Thursday night when they open the season against the Ravens. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.