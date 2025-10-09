Chiefs' Chris Jones Explains Lack of Hustle on Trevor Lawrence TD Run
Following the Chiefs' loss to the Jaguars on Monday, defensive tackle Chris Jones was called out for a lack of hustle on Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence's game-winning touchdown run.
On the unusual play, Lawrence got tripped up by one of his offensive linemen after taking the snap, and stumbled to the ground. Since he was not touched down, he managed to get up and run into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones notably was seen slowing up on the play, rather than running over to try and get Lawrence down before he reached the goal-line.
Jones addressed the play on Thursday, explaining that he "didn't quit" on the play and "It was one of those instances where I thought he was down, then I thought we was about to get him down again."
"It's a teaching point for me, a little adversity," Jones added. "I can't think the play is over. It's a learning lesson. I thought it was over, thought we had him down, I kind of stopped. was about to celebrate and realized that he wasn't down. A teaching lesson for me is don't stop."
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the play, "You can't think that the guy's down. You can't think that. You gotta just play the play, he knows. He's been around this thing a long time, that's really what it came down to."
Jones also clarified that he did not delete social media because of that play, but had deactivated his accounts before the game. "I've never run from constructive criticism, I've never been that guy. I'll always address it head on, actually.
"I gotta finish," Jones said. "I can't dink or assume he's down, I gotta finish. I'll be better."