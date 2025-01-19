Chiefs DB Seemed to Get Away With Illegal Move Against Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the AFC championship game for a seventh straight year after beating the Houston Texans 23-14 at home on Saturday. They will host the winner of Sunday's Ravens-Bills divisional playoff game next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
While Patrick Mahomes benefited from not one, but two very questionable calls, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook seemed to get away with what should have been an easy penalty call on Houston's first possession.
In case you missed it, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz hauled in a 34-yard pass from C.J. Stroud that got Houston into Chiefs territory. Cook brought Schultz to the ground, but seemed to do so with a blatant hip drop tackle, which the NFL made illegal before the start of the season.
The refs didn't throw a flag on this:
Refs haven't made a lot of calls on that this season, but since the NFL changed the rule to protect players, it seems like that would have been a great moment to throw a flag.