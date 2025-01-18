Troy Aikman Chides Referees After Patrick Mahomes Draws Another Marginal Whistle
If you bring the résumé to the table that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does—six Pro Bowl appearances, three world championships and two MVPs—you are going to get the benefit of the doubt on some calls.
Still, that doesn't mean observers—such as ESPN announcer and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman—have to like it.
With 1:41 left in the third quarter of the Chiefs' divisional-round rendezvous with the Houston Texans, a slide by Mahomes caused two Texans defenders to run into each other. The play drew a flag for unnecessary roughness, which Aikman criticized on air after rebuking a similar marginal moment earlier.
"Aw, come on," Aikman said. "He's a runner, and I could not disagree with that one more. He barely gets hit. That's the second penalty now that's been called against the Texans."
Rules analyst Russell Yurk buzzed down and co-signed Aikman's opinion.
Sensing an opening, Mahomes led Kansas City on a touchdown drive that staked it to a 20–12 lead.