Chiefs Fan Nick Wright Got Roasted by a Tom Brady Choir Song After Super Bowl Loss
FS1's Nick Wright has been a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan over the years and his fandom only got louder in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX as he very happily took to many different airwaves to defend his favorite team against claims of games being rigged by refs and that this dynasty wasn't as good as the New England Patriots one, which was led by the GOAT, Tom Brady.
The Chiefs then went out on the field Sunday night in New Orleans and laid one of the biggest eggs' of Patrick Mahomes's great career, as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in a game that never felt that close.
Wright was back on TV on Monday afternoon, and his pals on his show First Things First didn't hold back on their delight over the Chiefs losing less than 24 hours ago.
Wright was surprised by a choir that sang a song about Brady still being the GOAT. Just look at his face when the singers walk in:
The show got off to a fun start with host Kevin Wildes firing off some celebratory confetti:
Then there was a marching band:
And some breakdancers:
Wright had fun with all of it because let's be honest—he had to know a Chiefs loss would lead to some good TV. But he probably also wishes things didn't go so poorly for his guys on Sunday night.