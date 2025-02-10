Dan Orlovsky Offers Blunt Assessment of Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Super Bowl Dud
Not that anyone needs a football expert to tell them that the Kansas City Chiefs were a no-show in their lopsided Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there are no shortage of personalities hammering home that fact on Monday morning.
Dan Orlovsky offered particularly stark and largely inarguable positions on Get Up, saying that both Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid posted historical bad performances considering their impressive histories.
"This is the worst performance I've ever seen from an Andy Reid-coached football team," Orlvosky said. "Outclassed. Out-physicalled. There was so much dropback pass, little protection help ... Low energy. "
That last point is a good one. Millions upon millions of people could sense that lack of energy and urgency from their television screens and it was incredibly weird to see after the last five years of the Chiefs always meeting a fight.
Orlvoksy was also unsparing on Mahomes, who did not look at all like himself.
"It's the most unsettled and flustered I've ever seen Patrick look," the analyst said. "It's the worst game I've seen Patrick play."
Of course, the reason a Hall of Fame coach and quarterback looked out of their elements was because the Eagles were able to dominate the game with a four-man rush from the opening whistle up until garbage time when it didn't matter anymore. So take no credit away from them. In fact, to do that on this stage against a side going for a three-peat makes hyperbole almost impossible as it will go down as one of the most convincing Super Bowl performance statements in history.