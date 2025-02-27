SI

Chiefs Make Surprising Move to Franchise Tag Guard Trey Smith

Most teams don't place a franchise tag on guards because they are priced the same as tackles.

Madison Williams

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith runs out of the tunnel before a game.
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith runs out of the tunnel before a game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to franchise tag guard Trey Smith with a one-year, $23.4 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

This is an interesting move for the Chiefs since guards are priced the same as tackles on the franchise tag, meaning Smith will become the highest paid guard in the league. It's very rare teams franchise tag a guard for this reason.

The Chiefs will still look to sign Smith to a long-term deal in the near future, but the franchise tag solidifies keeping him on the team for now. The two sides will have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Smith was drafted in the sixth round in 2021 and has played his young NFL career all in Kansas City. He's started in 67 of 68 possible games in his career.

Last season, Smith earned his first Pro Bowl bid thanks to his 93.9% pass block win rate and a career-high 75.1% run block win rate. He only allowed 1.5 sacks on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL