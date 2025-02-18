Top Chiefs Offensive Lineman Floated As Franchise Tag Option Ahead of Free Agency
Although the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX just over a week ago to wrap up the 2024-25 season, the NFL's calendar is cyclical—meaning we're already on to 2025-26.
With the new League Year officially set to open on March 12, the window for clubs to designate franchise or transition tag players opened on Tuesday, and will close on March 4.
While relaying the above information on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter also threw out four players who could potentially be tagged by their teams:
- Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins
- Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold
- Minnesota Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr.
- Kansas City Chiefs OG Trey Smith
Though the first three names are fairly obvious candidates—with one reportedly already about to be tagged—an interesting name the insider floated was Chiefs guard Trey Smith.
Smith has quickly become one of the league's top interior offensive linemen since being drafted by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has started all 67 games he's played in as a professional and according to PFF, allowed zero sacks over 1,115 snaps played in 2024-25. He's been an integral part of helping the Chiefs protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The tricky part for Kansas City? According to NFL rules, guards are priced the same as tackles on the franchise tag . This means Smith's one-year deal will be worth around $23 million and would make him the highest-paid guard in the league. Teams rarely use the maneuver on an interior offensive lineman for this reason.
While the Chiefs have until March 4th at 4:00 p.m. EST to ultimately make that decision with Smith, they still have the ability to agree on a long-term extension as well.