Chiefs Give Update on Xavier Worthy's Practice Status Ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens
Worthy appears ready to return from the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1 vs. the Chargers.
In this story:
Chiefs star wide receiver Xavier Worthy was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and appears to be on track to return for Sunday's critical early season tilt against the Ravens, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Worthy suffered a shoulder injury in the 27–21 Week 1 loss to the Chargers and has been out of the lineup ever since. But he appears set to return, which will surely lift up a Kansas City offense that has gotten off to a lukewarm start to the season.
Worthy appeared in all 17 regular season games last year as a rookie, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns.
He did not record a catch in Week 1 prior to the injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the contest.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified