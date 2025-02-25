Chiefs GM Makes Telling Statement About Travis Kelce's Future in NFL
Among other intriguing developments this NFL offseason, one of the most closely watched storylines has been the impending retirement decision of one Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs are said to have given the 35-year-old tight end until March 14 to decide whether he'd like to hang it up or play another year, while Kelce himself has said that he is "kicking every can that I can down the road" as it relates to making that call.
But a telling quote from Chiefs general manager Brett Veach at the combine on Tuesday makes it seem as though the future Hall of Famer could be heading back to Arrowhead for another round come the fall.
"I'm not sure how [head coach Andy Reid] answered that. How we left it at the end of the season is that [Kelce] was fired up, he has one more year under contract," Veach told the media. "Still think he has that fire and desire to play, and as far as I'm concerned there is no deadline. I think we left it as he'd be back and we're excited to get him back and get him going."
As for what Reid said ... it wasn't much. Basically, the head coach just confirmed that he had spoken with Kelce—though he didn't clarify about what—and said that he told all his guys to just relax a bit before coming back and getting into the weeds for next season.
Of course, the only voice that ultimately matters here is Kelce's himself—so we'll have to wait for the TE's grand proclamation, presumably to come on his New Heights podcast, to know for sure. But it is notable that Veach is publicly rolling with the mindset of another year, while Reid is staying pretty mum. As fans, we'll keep holding out hope we'll see No. 87 back in red and gold come the fall, but of course, he's entitled to do what's best for him either way.