Travis Kelce Gets Deadline Date From Chiefs for Retirement Decision

Kelce is mulling his future after a tough season ended in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Liam McKeone

Kelce managed only four catches in Super Bowl LIX
Kelce managed only four catches in Super Bowl LIX / Erick W. Rsaco/Sports Illustrated
Travis Kelce's NFL career may be coming to a close. The three-time champ suffered a down season in 2024 that culminated in a blowout Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which Kelce managed only four catches but more than a few lowlights. As rumors swirled that it may have been his final game, Kelce admitted he was going to take some time and figure out if he really wants to play again in 2025.

He won't have all the time in the world to make that decision, either. On Thursday The Athletic reported the Kansas City Chiefs have given Kelce a deadline to make his decision.

"If Kelce chooses to retire, the Chiefs, as they head into an intriguing offseason, want to know of his decision around March 14, according to a team source," wrote Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton. "Based on the deadline, the Chiefs are going to give Kelce a month to decide his future."

That makes sense as a deadline for two reasons. One, the new league year officially starts on March 12, which makes that week a natural point for Kelce to make his decision. Two, as noted by Taylor and Clinton, Kelce is owed $11.5 million if he's on the roster come March 15. It seems fair for the franchise to want to know if Kelce will play in 2025 before forking over that kind of cash.

Kelce has a month to make his call. What he decides will go a long way towards shaping the offseason of the Chiefs and their search for Patrick Mahomes's next favorite target.

