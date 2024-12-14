NFL World Stunned by Isiah Pacheco's Huge Fine for Innocuous Play During Chiefs-Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco received a $45,020 fine on Saturday from the NFL for "unnecessary roughness" with use of the helmet in last Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The play, which took place in the shadow of Kansas City's own goal posts with 6:20 to play in the second quarter, was rather innocuous in nature, and looked like a normal football play. No penalty was called in game, but the NFL thought the play warranted a fine for Pacheco.
I can say with certainty that there have been more dangerous hits in a game than this one.
If you don't believe that Pacheco did much of anything wrong on this play outside of trying to break a tackle, you're not in the minority. NFL fans eviscerated the decision by the league to fine Pacheco on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the league's call.
Those in the NFL media realm felt similarly, including former Chiefs QB Chase Daniel, who called the fine "ridiculous."