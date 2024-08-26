Chiefs to Sign Former Pro Bowl WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to One-Year Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs are reuniting with former Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Smith-Schuster returns to the Chiefs where he was a key part of Kansas City's Super Bowl run two seasons ago, when he recorded 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots last offseason, where injuries and an ineffective offense marred his production. In 11 games last season, Smith-Schuster tallied just 29 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown. He was released by the Patriots earlier this month.
Smith-Schuster's return to Kansas City gives the 27-year-old veteran a chance to prove that his knee is healthy and he still has plenty left in the tank. His familiarity with Andy Reid's offensive system, and his previously established rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes should help ease that process if he's healthy.
The Chiefs kickoff the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.