Chiefs’ Legal Hit That Injured Maxx Crosby Has NFL Fans Crying Foul Play
The Chiefs emerged with a dominant 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday, but it came with another hefty dose of controversy.
During the Chiefs' blowout victory, Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby was blocked low by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray late in the first half. The hit sent the four-time Pro Bowler limping off the field, and Crosby was ultimately ruled out due to a left knee injury that isn't believed to be serious.
During a replay of the hit on Crosby, CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore claimed that Gray's block was completely legal.
"Yes [it is legal], because where the tight end started, he crosses the original line of where the snap had occurred, so he crosses past the center, he's moving away from where the ball was snapped, and he's also making that block within the tight end box," Steratore said on the broadcast.
Steratore's breakdown lines up with the NFL rulebook, which states that blocks below the waist are illegal and will result in a 15-yard penalty unless the contact occurs in the tight end box. The low block penalty has been called a total of five times so far this season.
Despite the clear rules, many NFL fans still thought Gray's low block was executed with ill intentions and that the play itself should simply be banned for the protection of defensive players.
Expect more officiating controversy surrounding the Chiefs to manifest itself when Patrick Mahomes and Co. take on the Commanders next week.