Chiefs Having Zero Penalties in Win Over Lions Led to Fans Blasting NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business at home on Sunday night, beating the red-hot Detroit Lions, 30-17, at Arrowhead.
It was a huge win for the Chiefs as they were able to bounce back from a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars and even their record at 3-3.
While Mahomes had a big night, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another, one key stat for the Chiefs stood out the most to fans—they were called for zero penalties. This came after they were flagged 13 times against Jacksonville, which led to Andy Reid taking a subtle shot at the refs.
It sure looked like Mahomes could have been called for taunting after running in for a touchdown in the second quarter:
Travis Kelce could have been called for a hold on this play:
NFL fans have been furious for years about calls that seem to go the Chiefs' way and they weren't happy after Sunday night's game.