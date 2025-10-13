SI

Chiefs Having Zero Penalties in Win Over Lions Led to Fans Blasting NFL

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got a big win at home over the Lions on Sunday night.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got a big win at home over the Lions on Sunday night. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business at home on Sunday night, beating the red-hot Detroit Lions, 30-17, at Arrowhead.

It was a huge win for the Chiefs as they were able to bounce back from a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars and even their record at 3-3.

While Mahomes had a big night, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another, one key stat for the Chiefs stood out the most to fans—they were called for zero penalties. This came after they were flagged 13 times against Jacksonville, which led to Andy Reid taking a subtle shot at the refs.

It sure looked like Mahomes could have been called for taunting after running in for a touchdown in the second quarter:

Travis Kelce could have been called for a hold on this play:

NFL fans have been furious for years about calls that seem to go the Chiefs' way and they weren't happy after Sunday night's game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL