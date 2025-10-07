Andy Reid Seemed to Take Shot at Refs After the Chiefs' Loss to the Jaguars
The Chiefs' slow start to their season continued Monday night as they lost to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, 31-28, in Jacksonville. Kansas City is now 2-3 and still trying to find their way while often not looking like the team that has dominated the AFC in recent years.
Head coach Andy Reid wasn't happy after the loss about all the penalties the Chiefs got called for in the loss and he seemed to take a subtle shot at the refs over some of the calls.
"We had 13 penalties, to their four," Reid said in his postgame press conference. "Whether I agree with them or don't agree with them, it doesn't matter. They called them. So, you have that many penalties, you give up field position, you can out stat them to death, but that doesn't matter. It's the score that matters."
While the Chiefs did get penalized much more than the Jaguars, they did benefit from a controversial decision by the refs on their first touchdown of the game when the officials decided to pick up of a flag near the goal line on what many people thought should have been an offensive pass interference call.
Then early in the fourth quarter the refs missed what looked like should have been an easy defensive pass interference call on the Chiefs during a play in which they intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass deep in Jaguars territory.
Reid can be mad at his team for playing sloppy football but when it comes to decisions made by the refs, it doesn't feel like the Chiefs should be the ones complaining about calls that didn't go their way.
Things won't get any easier for the Chiefs in Week 6 as they will host the red-hot Lions on Sunday Night Football.