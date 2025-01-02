Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Names Trait That Separates Travis Kelce From His Peers
What was initially viewed as a down year for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has resulted in a 10th straight Pro Bowl nod for Kelce. The 35-year-old tight end got off to a slower start than usual in 2024—he didn't score his first touchdown until Oct. 27 and recorded his first 100-yard game the first week of November—but is still the Chiefs' leading receiver and once again a Pro Bowler. As the season went on, Kelce set the Chiefs' franchise record for touchdown catches, continuing to cement his Hall of Fame-worthy resumé.
Of all these accomplishments, little matters significantly to Kelce if the Chiefs aren't winning. Kelce's desire to win over putting up numbers and statistics is what Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy believes separates him from other players.
“The beautiful part about Trav is he does not care about it," Nagy told the media on Thursday. "He wants to continue to just keep winning. He cares about these trophies, he cares about winning, extremely unselfish, how he takes care of his body in practice throughout the week. It’s special. You’re not going to see many tight ends like him. What he does is rare. I'd say he's having a hell of a season right now.”
Kelce has been successful in his pursuit to keep winning like few of his peers. Since he was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, the Chiefs have made the playoffs in all but one season. Kelce and the Chiefs have gone on to win three Super Bowls, and have made the Super Bowl in four of the last five NFL seasons.
Kelce is not simply the benefactor of a Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid-led Chiefs team either. His consistent postseason play is a major reason for the Chiefs' postseason success. Kelce is the all-time leader among tight ends in postseason receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Among all positions, Kelce is tied with the great Jerry Rice for the most postseason games with 100 receiving yards and postseason games with at least one touchdown reception.
With the Chiefs starting the season 15-1 and looking to pull off the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history, Kelce pursuit of winning won't slow down anytime soon.