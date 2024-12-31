Travis Kelce Receives Most Fan Votes Among NFL Players for 2025 Pro Bowl
According to NFL fans, Travis Kelce is The Man.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was the No. 1 vote-getter for the 2025 Pro Bowl, raking in a total of 252,000 votes, per the NFL. Behind him were Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (250,082), Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (242,352), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (239,526), and Lions quarterback Jared Goff (225,828), respectively.
Although his production this year has been lower than years past, Kelce remains a fan-favorite for sure (plus no one would be surprised if there were some Tayvoodoo at work here, too). On Dec. 25, Kelce became just the third tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receptions.
The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on Good Morning Football on Thursday, Jan. 2, while the Pro Bowl itself will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida.