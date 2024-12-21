Chiefs' Offense Reloads With Hollywood Brown Set for Return vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs have reinforcements on the way.
On Friday, the Chiefs activated Brown off of the injured reserve, setting up his return for the team’s game on Saturday vs. the Houston Texans.
On social media, Brown published a simple post expressing how happy he was to be back.
Brown was set to be a cornerstone of the Chiefs offense this year, but suffered an injury on the first play of the first preseason game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury required surgery, and Brown has been sidelined since.
In his absence, a hodge-podge of other receiving threats have had to step up for the Chiefs, including tight end Noah Gray and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Xavier Worthy.
While the substitutes have all performed their best, the Kansas City offense has not been the all powerful entity that carried the Chiefs to three championships in the past five years—heading into Week 16, Kansas City still has not scored more than 30 points in a game this season.
With Brown back on the field, the Chiefs may have the spark their offense needs to finally break through the 30-point threshold.