Hollywood Brown to Miss Four to Six Weeks With Sternoclavicular Injury, per Report
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will miss four to six weeks after suffering a sternoclavicular injury on the first offensive snap of the preseason over the weekend in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.
Brown, who caught a pass over the middle from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a comeback route, was driven into the ground on a tackle by Jacksonville's Montaric Brown. Hollywood Brown was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was later released.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that Brown was expected to miss some time, but now it appears that the new wide receiver's start to the 2024 season is in doubt.
Brown is expected to have a key role in the offense when he returns to the lineup, providing plenty of speed to a Chiefs offense that has never lacked that trait in its time under Reid.
Brown caught 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Arizona Cardinals.
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs kick off their season on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.