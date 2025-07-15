Chiefs, Star Offensive Lineman Trey Smith, Agree to Massive Contract Extension
The deal will reportedly make Smith the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs and star offensive guard Trey Smith have agreed to a new four-year contract extension that will make Smith the highest-paid guard in the NFL, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The deal will pay Smith up to $94 million, with $70 million guaranteed,
Smith was originally franchise tagged by the Chiefs earlier in the offseason, but the intention was always to get him locked up long-term. Now, with training camp just over a week away, Smith will now lockdown the interior offensive line for Kansas City for years to come.
