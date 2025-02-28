Chiefs Post Perfect Two-Word Message to Welcome Travis Kelce Back in 2025
Mama Kelce didn't raise no quitter: Travis Kelce is reportedly returning for at least one last run with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.
Kelce informed Pat McAfee this week of his intentions to come back to the Chiefs after rampant rumors over his NFL future. In the wake of a disappointing Super Bowl loss, Kelce told McAfee he couldn't "go out like that" and that he planned to get into the best shape possible this offseason in pursuit of his fourth career Lombardi Trophy.
Kelce, 35, capped off his 12th year in the league in 2024 and finished with 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest receiving yardage and touchdown totals since his rookie season. Still, one has to wonder whether he has unfinished business following the Chiefs' 40-22 blowout defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX that ruined their chances of a three-peat.
New Heights, the podcast Kelce runs with his brother Jason, already celebrated Kelce's return with a hilariously edited clip from The Wolf of Wall Street. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, too, shared his excited reaction to the news with an all-time great GIF.
On Friday, the Chiefs social media posted a fired-up TikTok video to welcome the star back and included a simple but classic two-word message: "ALRIGHT NAH."
The signature catchphrase from New Heights never gets old. Year 13 is going to be one heck of a season.