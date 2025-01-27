SI

Chiefs Radio Call of Third Straight AFC Championship Lived Up to the Moment

This will make you want to run through a wall.

Brigid Kennedy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce after winning the AFC Championship vs. the Buffalo Bills on Jan 26, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce after winning the AFC Championship vs. the Buffalo Bills on Jan 26, 2025. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
It would be hard to replicate the electric atmosphere inside of Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs won their third consecutive AFC Championship, but Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus's call of the game should come pretty dang close.

On Monday, the day after the team's big win, the Chiefs' social media team posted a video clip of Holthus calling the game side-by-side with the final minutes of play and it's ... positively exhilarating.

As running back Samaje Perine clinches the first down with roughly a minute and a half left, Holthus yells, "I LOVE YOU SAMAJE PERINE!"

And as the team runs out the clock to clinch their 32–29 victory, Holthus pops off with an all-time bar: "You can doubt the Chiefs, you can dislike the Chiefs, you can disrespect the Chiefs, you're gonna have to deal with the Chiefs!"

"The Kansas City Chiefs have just done something that has never been done ... The Chiefs Kingdom rocket has gone past Pluto!"

To describe the energy in this clip is near impossible, so simply do yourself a favor and listen to it for yourself.

The caption "YOU ALREADY KNOW THE LINE" refers to the "You can doubt the Chiefs ... " quip, which Holthus has said before.

Hopefully we'll get more of this epic-ness during the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, when K.C. dukes it out with the Philadelphia Eagles.

