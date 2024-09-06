Photo of Lightning Striking Before Ravens-Chiefs Opener Is Absolutely Wild
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are poised to kick off the 2024 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. There's just one problem, the weather isn't exactly cooperating.
A storm hit the Kansas City area an hour before the game was supposed to begin and lightning strikes were reported in the area. One such strike was caught on camera in a wild photograph shown below.
That is an absolutely crazy photograph.
Officials cleared the seating bowl and sent players back into their locker rooms while they waited for the storm to pass.
At last check, players were set to begin a 25-minute warmup at 8 p.m. ET, then there would be roughly 14 minutes of pregame ceremonies with the game kicking off about 20 minutes later than originally scheduled.
It appears the weather gods are making us wait a little longer for the 2024 NFL season to officially kick-off. That's really not cool. Don't they know Taylor Swift is in attendance?
Hopefully things get started soon, NFL fans have waited long enough.