SI

Chiefs Re-Sign WR Hollywood Brown After Injury-Riddled 2024 Season

He competed in just five games, including in the postseason, during his first year with the Chiefs.

Madison Williams

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown holds onto the football during Super Bowl LIX.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown holds onto the football during Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

Brown only played in two regular-season games in 2024, his first year with the Chiefs, after he suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first offensive snap of the preseason. He underwent surgery and was sidelined for more time than he was originally projected to miss. He played in all three postseason Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LIX.

In his two regular season appearances, Brown caught nine passes for 91 yards. In the three postseason games, he caught five passes for 50 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in a Chiefs uniform, but now he'll have a chance to do so in 2025.

dark. RELATED. top five WR. Ranking the Top Five WRs Available in 2025 NFL Free Agency

Brown started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. He completed one 1,000+ yard season (1,008 in 2021) while with the Ravens. He spent the 2022 and '23 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before coming to Kansas City on a one-year deal last year.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL