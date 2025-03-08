Chiefs Re-Sign WR Hollywood Brown After Injury-Riddled 2024 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
Brown only played in two regular-season games in 2024, his first year with the Chiefs, after he suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first offensive snap of the preseason. He underwent surgery and was sidelined for more time than he was originally projected to miss. He played in all three postseason Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LIX.
In his two regular season appearances, Brown caught nine passes for 91 yards. In the three postseason games, he caught five passes for 50 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in a Chiefs uniform, but now he'll have a chance to do so in 2025.
Brown started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. He completed one 1,000+ yard season (1,008 in 2021) while with the Ravens. He spent the 2022 and '23 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before coming to Kansas City on a one-year deal last year.